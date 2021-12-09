Brian Harnetty: Sound of an Unperplexed Wren + Who Is This I? + Strange Things You Sometimes Find

Borsigwerke: Napalm + Bauarbeiterhymne

Black Ox Orkestar: Tish Nign + Mizrakh Mi Ma‘arav + Skotshne + Epigenetik

Quiver Vex: Disappear Here + Pre Cog

Carl Stone: Mouram + Vatanim

Christian Reiner & Martin Siewert: Erstens

Christina Vantzou: Greeting + Reclining Figures + Kimona I + Kimona II

Bryce Hackford: Fires + Over + Is Anyone Home

Darkroom: It‘s Clear From the Air + Tuesdays Ghost

Christiane Abdelnour & Andy Moor: 80 dB Is Loud If You‘re Snoring

Spill: Pure + Patina + Residue

Brad E. Rose: Annular Silhouettes

Please follow and like us: