The initiative of Sensing Sound in Literature, a faculty project supported by the School for Talents and based in the English Literatures and Cultures Department at the University of Stuttgart, celebrates community outreach for its ability to break down barriers and expand the reach of literature.

Within the framework of a collaborative workshop in December 2023, three public institutions worked together: higher education, secondary education and public radio. The objective was to revive the tradition of radio shows from the Northern Irish poet Paul Muldoon that aired on BBC Northern Ireland in the 1970s. And the result is a confluence of poetry, brief vignettes and immersive sound effects. Over 50 participants participated in the workshop on Poetry & Radio led by guest writers and scholars from Ireland and the UK: Helen Cullen, Alex Alonso and Scott McKendry. University of Stuttgart students, acting as mentors, partnered with year 9 Hölderlin Gymnasium pupils to write, perform and record their pieces about living in the city of Stuttgart.

The resulting radio show, Ecologies of Sound, edited by Katharina Naunov and Lion Oeding, will air on HORADS 88,6 on April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2024 from 10-12am.

* * *

Die Initiative Sensing Sound in Literature, ein Fakultätsprojekt, das von der School for Talents unterstützt wird und am Fachbereich English Literatures and Cultures Department der Universität Stuttgart angesiedelt ist, würdigt die gemeinnützige Arbeit für ihre Fähigkeit, Barrieren abzubauen und die Reichweite von Literatur zu erweitern.

Im Rahmen eines gemeinsamen Workshops im Dezember 2023 arbeiteten drei öffentliche Institutionen zusammen: Hochschulbildung, weiterführende Bildung und Rundfunk. Ziel war es, die Tradition der Radiosendungen des nordirischen Dichters Paul Muldoon wiederzubeleben, die in den 1970er Jahren von BBC Nordirland ausgestrahlt wurden. Das Ergebnis ist eine Mischung aus Poesie, kurzen Vignetten und eindringlichen Soundeffekten. Über 50 Teilnehmer nahmen an dem Workshop zu Poesie und Radio teil, der von Gastautoren und Wissenschaftlern aus Irland und dem Vereinigten Königreich geleitet wurde: Helen Cullen, Alex Alonso und Scott McKendry. Studierende der Universität Stuttgart arbeiteten als Mentoren mit Schülerinnen und Schülern des 9. Jahrgangs des Hölderlin Gymnasiums zusammen, um ihre Stücke über das Leben in der Stadt Stuttgart zu schreiben, aufzuführen und aufzunehmen.

Die daraus resultierende Radiosendung „Ecologies of Sound“, bearbeitet von Katharina Naunov und Lion Oeding, wird am 20. April, 27. April und 4. Mai 2024 von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr auf HORADS 88,6 ausgestrahlt.

